Centre issues guidelines to curb fake reviews online, effective Nov 25

The Centre on Monday issued standard guidelines on fake reviews for e-commerce platforms. The new rules will come into effect on November 25.

The framework has been formulated by the (BIS). E-commerce such as Zomato, Swiggy, Reliance Retail, Tata Sons, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Google, Meta and Meesho formed part of the committee constituted in June for the purpose. These firms have already committed to the adherence of these standards.

Under the guidelines, will have to develop a code of practice along with stipulations for terms and conditions like accessibility, criteria, and ensuring content doesn't contain financial information etc.

The will also have to develop filtering and control tools and algorithms, verification and control processes and a process to measure the reliability of collection.

The guidelines also enlist methods for verification of author through email address, identification by telephone call or SMS, confirming registration by clicking on a link, using captcha system etc. to check traceability and genuineness of the author.

The standard will be applicable to all the online platforms which publish consumer reviews, the rules will also be applicable to the third parties contracted by the suppliers and also the independent third parties.

BIS will also develop a Conformity Assessment Scheme for the standard within 15 days to assess compliance.

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, initially, the guidelines will be voluntary for compliance by all e-commerce platforms and will be made mandatory afterwards.

“Violation of the standards by the will be considered as an unfair trade practice or violation of consumer rights and a consumer may submit such grievances to the National Consumer Helpline, Consumer Fora or the CCPA,” said Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

The framework also includes considerations for the review administrator at the time of publication process and after the publication process. The accuracy of the review, default display and weightage of ratings are defined in the publication process.

The companies will have to inform the department about the methodology to calculate overall ratings in a transparent manner. They will also have to ensure that no review editing has been done prior to publication.

Under the rules, the websites need to display by default the date of submission for a chronological publishing of the reviews. Also, the overall ratings are to be included in the default display showing average of all reviews.

“We expect the companies to adhere to these standards and develop a system where fraudulent reviews are filtered out,” he said.

He added that each company website will have a review administrator responsible for the review publication post moderation process. Most of the fake reviews will be filtered out during the moderation process and in case the review is published, consumers can make complaints to the consumer authorities.

Under the guidelines, the review authors will have to confirm acceptance of Terms and conditions and provide their contact information and review administrators will have to safeguard personal information and training of staff.

The framework mentioned that both automated and manual moderation will be provided to the companies along with checks for analysing the review content.

During the moderation process of the review, language is also to be checked.

Paid reviews by the suppliers or the third parties should not be published on the websites.

“India is the first country to come up with such a regulatory framework on fake reviews, the framework has been formulated post consultation with the various stakeholders and the public,” said the secretary.

The framework has been formulated keeping in mind the three main sectors including travel, restaurants and consumer durables.