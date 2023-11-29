Sensex (0.79%)
66693.81 + 519.61
Nifty (0.74%)
20037.15 + 147.45
Nifty Midcap (0.75%)
42596.30 + 318.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.52%)
6453.80 + 33.70
Nifty Bank (0.99%)
44314.15 + 433.20
Heatmap

PM to virtually interact with 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Thursday.

PM Modi

PM Modi

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Thursday.
The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand. As a part of On-Spot services under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Health Camps are being organized at the places of halt of the IEC Van in the Gram Panchayats
As on 26 November 2023, 5,470 Health camps have been conducted in 995 Gram Panchayats reporting a total footfall of more than 7,82,000 people according to a PIB release.
Under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) scheme of MoHFW for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Ayushman cards are being created using the Ayushman app and physical cards are being distributed to the beneficiaries.
Screening of patients for TB is being carried out for symptoms, sputum testing, and by using NAAT machines wherever available. Under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMA), consent is being taken for patients suffering from TB for receiving assistance from Nikshay Mitras.
In areas with predominant Tribal population, screening of eligible population (upto 40 years of age) is being done for the detection of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) through the Point of Care (PoC) tests for SCD or through Solubility Test.
Screening of eligible population (30 years and above) is being done for Hypertension and Diabetes and cases suspected to be positive are being referred to higher centers.
Making healthcare affordable and easily accessible has been the cornerstone of the Prime Minister's vision for a healthy India. One of the major initiatives in this direction has been the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendra to make medicines available at affordable prices.

Also Read

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Mesmerising mix of art and AI

PM Modi unveils fighter jet used in 1971 war at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi

PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of Order of Honour by Greek President

PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 cr PM-Kisan instalment, Cong questions timing

Senior IAS officer Atal Dulloo appointed new chief secretary of J-K

SC-appointed SIT on black money to submit eighth interim report soon

India saw extreme weather almost daily in first 9 months this year: Report

Karnataka attracts 62 investment projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore

PM Modi didn't miss single day's update: Dhami on Uttarkashi tunnel rescue

During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate the landmark 10,000th Jan Aushadi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar. Further, Prime Minister will also launch the programme to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000.
In yet another step in empowering women-led development, Prime Minister will launch Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra. It will provide drones to women Self Help Groups (SHGs) so that this technology can be used by them for livelihood assistance.
15,000 drones will be provided to women SHGs in the course of the next three years. Women will also be provided necessary training to fly and use drones.
The initiative will encourage the use of technology in agriculture.
Both these initiatives of providing drones to women SHGs and increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 were announced by the Prime Minister during his Independence Day speech this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Indian Economy economic growth in india Gujarat

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVEDelhi AQIHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon