PM to virtually interact with 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Thursday.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand. As a part of On-Spot services under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Health Camps are being organized at the places of halt of the IEC Van in the Gram Panchayats

As on 26 November 2023, 5,470 Health camps have been conducted in 995 Gram Panchayats reporting a total footfall of more than 7,82,000 people according to a PIB release.

Under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) scheme of MoHFW for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Ayushman cards are being created using the Ayushman app and physical cards are being distributed to the beneficiaries.

Screening of patients for TB is being carried out for symptoms, sputum testing, and by using NAAT machines wherever available. Under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMA), consent is being taken for patients suffering from TB for receiving assistance from Nikshay Mitras.

In areas with predominant Tribal population, screening of eligible population (upto 40 years of age) is being done for the detection of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) through the Point of Care (PoC) tests for SCD or through Solubility Test.

Screening of eligible population (30 years and above) is being done for Hypertension and Diabetes and cases suspected to be positive are being referred to higher centers.

Making healthcare affordable and easily accessible has been the cornerstone of the Prime Minister's vision for a healthy India. One of the major initiatives in this direction has been the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendra to make medicines available at affordable prices.

During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate the landmark 10,000th Jan Aushadi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar. Further, Prime Minister will also launch the programme to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000.

In yet another step in empowering women-led development, Prime Minister will launch Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra. It will provide drones to women Self Help Groups (SHGs) so that this technology can be used by them for livelihood assistance.

15,000 drones will be provided to women SHGs in the course of the next three years. Women will also be provided necessary training to fly and use drones.

The initiative will encourage the use of technology in agriculture.

Both these initiatives of providing drones to women SHGs and increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 were announced by the Prime Minister during his Independence Day speech this year.