Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony live timing, venue, streaming details

The Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and can be live streamed in India on the Sony LIV app

Asian Games opening ceremony

Asian Games opening ceremony

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 9:05 AM IST
The 19th edition of the Asian Games will officially begin today with a glittering opening ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympics Sports Centre Stadium. The Asian Games 2023 will be declared open, with the opening ceremony slated to begin at 5:30 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). Asian Games opening ceremony will be different from previous editions as there is no provision for firecrackers during the continental event's grand opening. 

How will the opening ceremony move?

Various reports have claimed that the ceremony will be two hours long and begin with a 40-minute parade of athletes from the 45 National Olympic Committees. Formal proceedings will follow it, and then a 45-minute cultural performance.

No Fireworks at the Asian Games opening ceremony

Traditionally a cultural hub of crackers and fireworks, China has decided to say no to them for the Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony. They were the major attractions at the Beijing Olympics and Guangzhou Asian Games in 2008 and 2010, respectively. This time, though, they have been replaced.

Check Asian Games full India schedule and match timings (IST) here

"The opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games will break the tradition of having fireworks performance, as we are sticking to a green philosophy in hosting the event," said Sha Xiaolan, the general director of the Asian Games opening ceremony.

Who are India’s flag bearers at the Asian Games opening ceremony?

Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be the flag-bearers of the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou today.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) decided on Wednesday to have joint flag-bearers for the continental showpiece.

A total of 655 Indian athletes are competing in the Asian Games this time, which is the largest contingent ever

However, Chinese athourities issuing stapled visas to three India athletes, hailing from Arunachal Pradesd, comes as a major dampener with country's sports ministry Anurag Thakur deciding not to travel to Hangzhou for opening ceremony in protest. Details here
 
The digital torch relay of the Asian Games 2023

The Asian Games torch relay, which began its journey from Jakarta, Indonesia and has travelled through all participating nations, further traversed through a remarkable journey across 11 cities in Zhejiang Province, namely Huzhou, Jiaxing, Shaoxing, Ningbo, Zhoushan, Taizhou, Wenzhou, Lishui, Jinhua and Quzhou, before returning to Hangzhou on Wednesday to culminate its final leg.

To align with the Games' theme of being "Green, Smart, Economical, Ethical," the torch relay ingeniously integrates a digital component. The "Digital Torchbearer" online relay was inaugurated after the Asian Games flame collection ceremony on June 15.

Check Asian Games 2023 latest news updates of Hangzhou 2022 here

Thus far, an astounding number of over 100 million people have engaged in the Asian Games' online torch relay, exemplifying the widespread enthusiasm and involvement surrounding this momentous occasion.

What are the major attractions for the Asian Games opening ceremony 2023?

The major attractions of the Asian Games opening ceremony will be Futuristic light shows, troupes dressed in colourful costumes and sets and choreography portraying scenes of Chinese and Asian cultures and history.
They will be the curtain raisers for two weeks of sporting competitions – where over 12,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries and regions will compete in 481 events.


Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony live timings, telecast and streaming details
 

When will the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony begin?

The Asian Games opening ceremony will begin at 05:30 pm IST on Saturday, September 23, 2023. It is expected to last at least two hours.

Where can people in India watch the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony live on TV?

Sony Sports Network, being the official broadcaster of the 2023 Asian Games, will also broadcast the opening ceremony in India on its various channels Sony Ten SD and HD versions.

How can people in India live stream the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony?

Sony LIV the digital hand of the Sony Sports and Entertainment Network, will live stream the Asian Games opening ceremony in India.

Topics : Anurag Thakur Lovlina Borgohain Asian Games sports broadcasting

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 9:05 AM IST

