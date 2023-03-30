PM to visit Bhopal on April 1 to attend combined commanders' conference

Prime minister Narendra Modi will reach Bhopal on April 1 on a day-long visit, where he is scheduled to attend the combined commanders' conference 2023.

He will also flag off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train during the visit.

The three-day conference of military commanders began this morning and will continue till April 1. It is being held on the theme "Ready, Resurgent, Relevant".

During the conference, deliberations will be held over a varied spectrum of issues pertaining to national security, including jointness and theaterisation in the Armed Forces. Preparation of the Armed Forces and progress in the defence ecosystem towards attaining self reliance will also be reviewed.

The conference will witness participation of commanders from the three armed forces and senior officers from the defence ministry.

Assembly elections are due in the politically crucial state of Madhya Pradesh in December and there is a likelihood of the prime minister visiting the state on quite a few occasions in the coming months.

