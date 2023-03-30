close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM to visit Bhopal on April 1 to attend combined commanders' conference

The three-day conference of military commanders began this morning and will continue till April 1. It is being held on the theme "Ready, Resurgent, Relevant"

IANS New Delhi
PM Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime minister Narendra Modi will reach Bhopal on April 1 on a day-long visit, where he is scheduled to attend the combined commanders' conference 2023.

He will also flag off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train during the visit.

The three-day conference of military commanders began this morning and will continue till April 1. It is being held on the theme "Ready, Resurgent, Relevant".

During the conference, deliberations will be held over a varied spectrum of issues pertaining to national security, including jointness and theaterisation in the Armed Forces. Preparation of the Armed Forces and progress in the defence ecosystem towards attaining self reliance will also be reviewed.

The conference will witness participation of commanders from the three armed forces and senior officers from the defence ministry.

Assembly elections are due in the politically crucial state of Madhya Pradesh in December and there is a likelihood of the prime minister visiting the state on quite a few occasions in the coming months.

Also Read

Centre tells SC it wants more compensation for Bhopal gas leak victims

38 yrs on, 120,000 Bhopal locals carry gas tragedy scars, fight for justice

38 years on, UK's Labour MPs drum up support for Bhopal gas tragedy victims

Govt alone cannot be successful, people's participation needed: PM Modi

Can't abandon Bhopal gas tragedy victims: Govt to SC on compensation plea

Mumbai ranks among world's tree-rich cities 2022, second time in a row

India falls 6 spots to rank 144 in Passport Index 2023: All you must know

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls

Govt asks IAS, IPS, IFS officers to inform about mkt related transactions

'Mamata's claim of illegally-appointed staff holding DA protest baseless'

--IANS

ans/shb/

Topics : Narendra Modi | Bhopal

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon