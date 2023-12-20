Sensex (    %)
                        
Over 17 mn ST students granted pre, post-matric scholarships in 5 yrs: Govt

The Centre awarded pre-matric scholarships to 1,03,34,708 (1.03 crore) Scheduled Tribe students during the past five years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

The Centre awarded pre-matric scholarships to 1,03,34,708 (1.03 crore) Scheduled Tribe students during the past five years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Post-matric scholarships were granted to 68,74,363 (68.74 lakh) Scheduled Tribe (ST) students during this period.
Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu told the Upper House that 11,925 Scheduled Tribe students received the national scholarship for higher education while 13,326 obtained the national fellowship for higher education in the past five years.
The National Overseas Scholarship Scheme was extended to 170 students, he said.
Pre-Matric Scholarship for ST Students covers those in classes 9-10 with an annual parental income below Rs 2.5 lakh. The contributions are 75 per cent from the Centre and 25 per cent from the state (90 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, for northeast and hill states).
Post-Matric Scholarship for ST Students includes those in Class 11 and above and with an annual parental income below Rs 2.5 lakh.
The National Scholarship Scheme for Higher Education of ST Students supports graduate/postgraduate courses in various professional fields for ST students with an annual parental income below Rs 6 lakh.
The National Fellowship Scheme for Higher Education of ST Students aids meritorious students pursuing MPhil or PhD in India, offering 750 fresh fellowships every year.
The National Overseas Scholarship sponsors 20 students annually for pursuing master's degrees, PhD and post-doctoral research in the top 1,000 world-ranking universities abroad. It is accessible for ST students with an annual family income not exceeding Rs 6 lakh.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

