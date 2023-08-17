Police verification of SIM dealers mandatory to curb frauds: Vaishnaw

The government has made police verification of SIM card dealers mandatory and discontinued the provision of bulk connections to curb fraudulent activities, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

The minister said that the government has disconnected 52 lakh mobile connections. While 67,000 dealers have been blacklisted, 300 FIRs have been filed against SIM card dealers since May 2023.

The minister said WhatsApp on its own blocked around 66,000 accounts that were involved in fraudulent activities.

"Now we have made police verification of SIM dealers mandatory to curb frauds. Penalty of Rs 10 lakh will be imposed on dealers found violating norms," Vaishnaw said.

He said that there are 10 lakh SIM dealers and they will be given sufficient time for police verification.

The minister said that the Department of Telecommunications has also discontinued the provision of bulk connections and instead a new concept of business connection will be introduced.

Also Read PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores Raksha Bandhan 2023: History, significance, date, timing and shubh muhurat Fire at plastic factory in Delhi's Bawana, 5 firefighters injured Govt examining draft guidelines on 'dark patterns' submitted by task force Prez launches Navy's advanced stealth frigate INS Vindhyagiri in Kolkata SBI offers to extend relief on loans to customers in riot-hit Manipur

"Besides, KYC of businesses, KYC of person taking handover of SIM will also be done," Vaishnaw said.