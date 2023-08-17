Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.53%)
19362.65 -102.35
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
37884.50 + 82.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.15%)
5337.80 + 8.20
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
43900.50 -45.90
Heatmap

Police verification of SIM dealers mandatory to curb frauds: Vaishnaw

The minister said that the government has disconnected 52 lakh mobile connections. While 67,000 dealers have been blacklisted, 300 FIRs have been filed against SIM card dealers since May 2023

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has made police verification of SIM card dealers mandatory and discontinued the provision of bulk connections to curb fraudulent activities, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
The minister said that the government has disconnected 52 lakh mobile connections. While 67,000 dealers have been blacklisted, 300 FIRs have been filed against SIM card dealers since May 2023.
The minister said WhatsApp on its own blocked around 66,000 accounts that were involved in fraudulent activities.
"Now we have made police verification of SIM dealers mandatory to curb frauds. Penalty of Rs 10 lakh will be imposed on dealers found violating norms," Vaishnaw said.
He said that there are 10 lakh SIM dealers and they will be given sufficient time for police verification.
The minister said that the Department of Telecommunications has also discontinued the provision of bulk connections and instead a new concept of business connection will be introduced.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Raksha Bandhan 2023: History, significance, date, timing and shubh muhurat

Fire at plastic factory in Delhi's Bawana, 5 firefighters injured

Govt examining draft guidelines on 'dark patterns' submitted by task force

Prez launches Navy's advanced stealth frigate INS Vindhyagiri in Kolkata

SBI offers to extend relief on loans to customers in riot-hit Manipur

"Besides, KYC of businesses, KYC of person taking handover of SIM will also be done," Vaishnaw said.
Topics : Telecom industry SIM cards on fake IDs KYC norms

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayIMD Weather Update TodayJPMorgan IndexTop Headlines TodayCochin Shipyard Share PriceUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Hospital revenues to grow 8-10% in FY24 on rise in lifestyle disease: ICRAM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Banana prices rise to Rs 100 per kg amid shortage of supply from Tamil NaduLS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon