Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.53%)
19362.65 -102.35
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
37884.50 + 82.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.15%)
5337.80 + 8.20
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
43900.50 -45.90
Heatmap

Govt examining draft guidelines on 'dark patterns' submitted by task force

Dark patterns are the tactics used by online players to deceive customers or manipulate their choices

influencers, marketing, ads, advertising, product placement, sales, advertising, advertisements, digital content creators, social media

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 17-member Task Force, which was set up to frame draft guidelines to stop the menace of "dark patterns" by online players, has submitted its report and the same is being examined by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.
Dark patterns are the tactics used by online players to deceive customers or manipulate their choices.
The Task Force that was constituted on June 28, submitted the draft guidelines to the nodal Consumer Affairs Ministry on August 14.
"The ministry is examining the draft guidelines and will notify soon," a senior government official told PTI.
In the draft guidelines, the Task Force has clearly defined "dark patterns" which are against the interest of consumers and should not be used by online platforms. The draft guideline also classified different forms of "dark patterns' that are in use on various e-platforms.
These guidelines were finalised after an elaborate discussion with representatives of Amazon, Flipkart, Google, Meta, Ola Cabs, Swiggy, Zomato, Ship Rocket, Go-MMT, and Nasscom, who were members of the Task Force.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work

$150 bn e-commerce biz: Retail, telecom, media mix to put Reliance at top

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Prez launches Navy's advanced stealth frigate INS Vindhyagiri in Kolkata

SBI offers to extend relief on loans to customers in riot-hit Manipur

Received 'emergency alert: severe' text on your phone? Here's what it means

Police, Naxalites exchange fire on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border

Rajasthan leads nationwide retail inflation chart at 9.7% in July

"The entire industry is on board on this issue," the official added.
Right now, dark patterns have been noticed as part of misleading advertisements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Misleading ads dark data

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayIMD Weather Update TodayJPMorgan IndexTop Headlines TodayCochin Shipyard Share PriceUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Hospital revenues to grow 8-10% in FY24 on rise in lifestyle disease: ICRAM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Banana prices rise to Rs 100 per kg amid shortage of supply from Tamil NaduLS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon