Govt examining draft guidelines on 'dark patterns' submitted by task force

A 17-member Task Force, which was set up to frame draft guidelines to stop the menace of "dark patterns" by online players, has submitted its report and the same is being examined by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Dark patterns are the tactics used by online players to deceive customers or manipulate their choices.

The Task Force that was constituted on June 28, submitted the draft guidelines to the nodal Consumer Affairs Ministry on August 14.

"The ministry is examining the draft guidelines and will notify soon," a senior government official told PTI.

In the draft guidelines, the Task Force has clearly defined "dark patterns" which are against the interest of consumers and should not be used by online platforms. The draft guideline also classified different forms of "dark patterns' that are in use on various e-platforms.

These guidelines were finalised after an elaborate discussion with representatives of Amazon, Flipkart, Google, Meta, Ola Cabs, Swiggy, Zomato, Ship Rocket, Go-MMT, and Nasscom, who were members of the Task Force.

Also Read Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work $150 bn e-commerce biz: Retail, telecom, media mix to put Reliance at top Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time Prez launches Navy's advanced stealth frigate INS Vindhyagiri in Kolkata SBI offers to extend relief on loans to customers in riot-hit Manipur Received 'emergency alert: severe' text on your phone? Here's what it means Police, Naxalites exchange fire on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border Rajasthan leads nationwide retail inflation chart at 9.7% in July

"The entire industry is on board on this issue," the official added.

Right now, dark patterns have been noticed as part of misleading advertisements.