Poor water quality in 44 of 46 localities of Shillong, govt to launch probe

More than 95 per cent of drinking water supplied to 46 localities of Shillong is harmful for consumption due to the presence of bacteria, high iron content and low pH value, a report of the State Food Testing Laboratory has stated.

Concerned over the quality of drinking water supplied to residents of Shillong, the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People, a social organisation, collected water samples from the 46 localities of the city and sent those for testing on August 22.

The report, which came recently, indicated that water in only two localities -- Demthring and Mawblei was safe.

"The water samples showed the presence of Coliform and E. Coli, low pH value (acidic), high turbidity, and iron content above the prescribed limit indicating that the water in these localities was unsafe for drinking," an office-bearer of the organisation told PTI.

Acidic water causes corrosion of pipes while high iron content has health implications and the presence of faecal coliforms in water indicates faecal contamination, according to experts in public health.

"We submitted a copy of the report to the state government, demanding immediate action," he said.

Also Read Meghalaya CM meets Scindia, submits proposals to set up heliports, airport NE's largest multipurpose indoor stadium being built in Shillong: Sangma Shillong Airport air traffic steadily rising as scheduled fights increase Taxis and buses to ply on odd-even basis in Shillong's Khyndailad area IRCTC North East packages: Visit Guwahati, Shillong for 10 nights/11 days Countering China's number advantage by better tactics: IAF chief Chaudhari Despite recent heavy rains Kerala still deficient in monsoon rainfall: IMD Canada not looking to escalate situation, says Trudeau amid diplomatic row Activist Yogendra Yadav condemns action against news portal NewsClick FTX Founder Sam Bankman's fraud trial gets under way with jury selection

A copy of the test report is available with PTI.

The Shillong Municipal Board and the Public Health Engineering Department are responsible for distributing piped water in the localities.

Reacting to the report, a senior government official said that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has called for an immediate review of the situation.

"We will verify the report and take necessary steps from our end after verification. The PHE had reported that regular tests were being conducted and water quality was found to be fit for consumption. There are 1,000 storage tanks, with some run by the PHE, some by the civic body and some locally.

"Since this matter has come to light, we will seek a complete report of all the tanks and take necessary measures," the official added.

Water is sourced from Mawphlang reservoir, Umshyrpi River, besides underground sources to meet the requirements of the city.