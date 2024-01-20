Sensex (    %)
                        
Pran Pratishtha: Delhi L-G okays half working day for govt offices on Mon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sent the proposal for half-day closure to the Lt Governor, CM office officials said

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Offices of the Delhi government will remain closed for half a day on Monday due to Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the half-day closing of all Delhi Government offices, urban local bodies, autonomous bodies, undertakings and boards on January 22 on account of Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, LG office said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sent the proposal for half-day closure to the Lt Governor, CM office officials said.
Haryana and Madhya Pradesh governments have also announced a half-day (till 2.30 pm) in government offices on January 22.
Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated across the country. The central government has announced half-day closing till 2:30 pm on Monday of its offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments.

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

