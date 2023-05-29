Praveen Srivatsava sworn in as Central Vigilance Commissioner by Prez Murmu

Vigilance Commissioner Praveen Kumar Srivastava was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner by President Droupadi Murmu here on Monday.

In a tweet, the Rashtrapati Bhawan, which is the official Twitter handle of the President said: "President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oath of Office to the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) Shri Praveen Kumar Srivastava at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Srivastava was working as the acting CVC since December last year after completion of Suresh N. Patel's tenure as the Chief of the probity watchdog.

The Commission is headed by a CVC and can have a maximum of two vigilance commissioners.

--IANS

aks/kvd

Also Read IT rule tweaks, Musk's snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in 2022 Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know End to Twitter's legacy blue checkmarks; Pope losses tick, LeBron retains Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media Twitter introduces 10K character long tweets amid fight with Substack Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reallocates portfolios of two ministers Shahbad Dairy Murder: Breakup drove Sahil to kill minor girl, say police Internet banned in Saharanpur as precaution ahead of Gurjar community march Gehlot lays foundation stone of reconstruction of Rajasthan House in Delhi 'No corruption harge against Modi govt in last 9 yrs', says Minister