close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'No corruption harge against Modi govt in last 9 yrs', says Minister

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said not a single corruption charge has been levelled against the Narendra Modi-led government in the last nine years

IANS Bhubaneswar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Criticising the Congress over corruption during the tenure of the UPA government, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said not a single corruption charge has been levelled against the Narendra Modi-led government in the last nine years.

Addressing mediapersons here on the completion of nine years of the Modi-led government, Reddy accused the Congress-led UPA government of indulging in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore during its 10-year-rule.

He said the UPA government was deep in corruption in the auction of 2G spectrum, coal block allocation, and procurement of choppers, etc.

"The people were fed up with the Congress government and voted BJP into power. Since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP has given a stable government with inclusive development," Reddy said.

Highlighting the various welfare measures taken by the Central government during the last nine years, he said, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire nation was behind the Prime Minister, who personally ensured production of indigenous vaccines.

Over 200 crore vaccine doses were administered to people and given protection from the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP leader said.

Also Read

Corruption charges against me despite working honestly for 8 yrs: Sisodia

Irdai proposes 3 yrs insurance cover for cars, 5 yrs for two-wheelers

Delhi court orders framing of corruption charges against Swati Maliwal

Technology-driven governance hallmark of 9 yrs of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

There is no dearth of political will to act against corruption: PM Modi

Punjab CM announces digitisation of land records for easy access to people

Tribals protest at Jantar Mantar, demand Centre's intervention in Manipur

Project Cheetah officials to be sent on tours to Namibia: Bhupender Yadav

MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt appreciates BRO for Project Sampark in Jammu

Prez Murmu to travel to Suriname, Serbia next month on first state visit

In the last nine years, Reddy said, over 3.5 crore houses and 11.72 toilets have been constructed in the households of poor families while LPG connections provided to 9.6 crore poor families under Ujjwala Yojana.

To provide handholding support to farmers, the Central government is providing Rs 6,000 in three tranches to the farmers every year under PM Kisan Yojana, while seven IIMs, seven IITs and 15 AIIMS were established by the Modi government in different parts of the country, he added.

Moreover, the Tourism Minister said that the situation in Kashmir has also improved a lot.

"Those who were pelting stones on security personnel now invite G20 delegations with roses," he said.

--IANS

bbm/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister

First Published: May 29 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Won't let guard down against inflation, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during post budget conference
2 min read

Vajpayee's true colours

Book cover
5 min read

Modern Times redux

labourers, migrant labourers, labour law
5 min read

MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt appreciates BRO for Project Sampark in Jammu

Ajay Bhatt
1 min read

Prez Murmu to travel to Suriname, Serbia next month on first state visit

President Droupadi Murmu
2 min read

Most Popular

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

Isro, Navic
2 min read

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend; accused arrested

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
3 min read

Mitsubishi, Tesla, Ola Electric to bid for India's lithium reserves

Lithium reserves
2 min read

CBI files case against defence firm Rolls-Royce in alleged corruption case

CBI
2 min read

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July, says ISRO Chief S Somanath

ISRO
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon