Prepare manual on media briefings by police about criminal cases: SC to MHA

The top court also directed DGPs of all states to submit suggestions in a month to MHA on preparing manual for media briefings by police in criminal cases

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

Supreme Court

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to prepare a comprehensive manual on media briefings by police personnel about criminal cases.
Observing that biased reporting gives rise to public suspicion that the person has committed an offence, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said media reports can also violate the privacy of a victim.
The top court also directed DGPs of all states to submit suggestions in a month to MHA on preparing manual for media briefings by police in criminal cases.
"All DGPs, in a month, should communicate to Ministry of Home Affairs, their suggestions for guidelines...NHRC's suggestions may also be taken," the bench said.
The top court was hearing a plea regarding modalities followed by police in conducting media briefings where probe is in progress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : media criminal cases Supreme Court Law

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

