Ahead of Parliament special session, Centre calls all-party meet on Sept 17

The Centre has called for an all-party meeting on September 17, a day before the Special Session of Parliament commences this month.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the meeting will start at 4.30 pm.

"Ahead of the parliament session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30 pm. The invitation for the same has been sent to concerned leaders through email. Letter to follow," Joshi wrote on X.

Monday's all-party meeting may discuss the agenda for next week's session, a lack of clarity over which has led to furious speculation, including buzz the government will move a resolution to change the country's official name from India to Bharat.

In a surprise announcement, the Union government had earlier announced that a five-day Special Session of the Parliament was being convened from September 18-22, which will have five sittings. The agenda of it, however, is kept under wraps.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted the government's decision: "Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September, having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament."