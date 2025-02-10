Business Standard

Watch: President Murmu takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Maha Kumbh

After taking the dip, President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Triveni Sangam--which is a confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati

President Droupadi Murmu takes a holy dip at the Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. After taking the dip, she offered prayers at Triveni Sangam--which is a confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati.
 
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel earlier received President Murmu on her arrival in Prayagraj.
 
"Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Prayagraj," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, taking to X. 
 

After her arrival, President Murmu fed migratory birds at Triveni Sangam. She will also offered prayers at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple, with CM Yogi Adityanath accompanying her.
 
On Sunday, around 8.429 million devotees took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government said. More than 420 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Maha Kumbh till now.
 
Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13, 2025, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. 

A sea of vehicles, stretching up to 300 kilometres, turned roads leading to the Maha Kumbh Mela into massive parking lots, leaving lakhs of pilgrims stranded on Sunday. As the devotees sought to attend the world’s largest religious gathering, many found themselves stuck in their cars hundreds of kilometres away from the sacred site.
 
The massive congestion, described by some as the "world's biggest traffic jam," affected pilgrims heading to Prayagraj via Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, the traffic jam stretched across 200-300 kilometres, leading police to stop vehicles in various districts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, exacerbating delays for hours.
 

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela President of India Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

