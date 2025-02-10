LIVE news updates: Chiefs of 3 dairies arrested in connection with Tirupati Laddoo case
BS Web Team New Delhi
Four men, who head three dairies in three states, have been taken in custody by a CBI-led special investigation team in connection with the Tirupati laddoo adulteration case. Those arrested include Bipin Jain and Pomil Jain, former directors of Bhole Baba Dairy (Roorkee, Uttarakhand), Vaishnavi Dairy (Poonambakkam, Tamil Nadu) CEO Apoorva Vinay Kant Chawda, and AR Dairy (Dundigal, Telangana) MD Raju Rajasekharan.
President Donald Trump says he has directed the Treasury Department to stop minting new pennies, citing the cost of producing the one-cent coin. “For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful!” Trump wrote in a post Sunday night on his Truth Social site. “I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies.”
BJP's winning candidate from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay, expressed confidence in the party's future plans for the city, stating that the development work currently underway across India under Prime Minister Modi's leadership will now also extend to Delhi. "AAP-da has finished in Delhi...The development work that is going on across the country under the leadership of PM Modi will now start in Delhi also...The glory of the national capital will return," he said. On February 8, Upadhyay defeated three-time AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Malviya Nagar; his wife, Aarti Upadhyay, thanked the people and assured them of speedy development in the constituency, which she said had "deteriorated" under AAP rule.
9:00 AM
First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 9:07 AM IST