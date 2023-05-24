President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates new Jharkhand High Court building

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the new building of the Jharkhand High Court in Ranchi, built at a cost of about Rs 550 crore.
The 165-acre compound of the new high court is one of the largest in the country in terms of area.
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
The new High Court building has 25 air-conditioned courtrooms and two halls for lawyers with a sitting capacity of 1,200 people each, along with 540 chambers, an official said.
