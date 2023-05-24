G20 tourism track meet in Srinagar successful: Korean ambassador to India

The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting here was a success, South Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok said on Wednesday, adding that Kashmir is a wonderful place with kind people.

The Korean ambassador said Seoul strongly supported India's presidency and expressed hope that New Delhi will make the G20 meetings successful.

He told PTI, "The G20 meeting (in Kashmir) was successful."



Jae-bok and other delegates to the working group meeting also visited the refurbished Polo View Market in the Residency Road area here.

He said Kashmir is a wonderful place and the people are very kind.

"It is a wonderful place, the people here are very kind. I hope more people come here to discover the beauty and diversity of India," he added.

The Korean ambassador further said, "India is becoming a global power. Right now, India is the fifth biggest economy and it will become the third biggest economy very soon. We hope that India and Korea will continue to have good relations," he said.

YN Bruggeman, a delegate from The Netherlands, said the G20 meet put Kashmir back on the tourism map.

"It puts Kashmir back on the map and it has shown us that Kashmir is a beautiful place. It will help tourism in Kashmir but I hope it will also help tourism in The Netherlands," he said.

"It's been three fantastic days, Kashmir is very beautiful. The meetings were very well organised and very insightful. So I am happy to bring this all back to the Netherlands, he added.