President Murmu unveils 12-foot statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

She also inaugurated a Gandhi Vatika where statues of Mahatma Gandhi in different poses have been installed

President Murmu, statue of Mahatma Gandhi, Rajghat, G20 Summit

President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute after unveiling a statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Rajghat ahead of G20 Summit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday unveiled a 12-foot statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat here.
She also inaugurated a Gandhi Vatika where statues of Mahatma Gandhi in different poses have been installed.
At the event, the president said Mahatma Gandhi is an invaluable gift for the world community and his values and ideals gave a new direction to the world.
"From South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela to Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. to US' former president Barack Obama accepted that Mahatma Gandhi's path of non-violence is the path of global development, she said addressing a gathering.
Murmu said that Mahatma Gandhi's statues at Gandhi Vatika will inspire the visitors, especially the children.
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Gandhi Darshan vice-chairman Vijay Goel were present at the programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

