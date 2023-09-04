Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.29%)
65578.60 + 191.44
Nifty (0.42%)
19517.45 + 82.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.86%)
5815.65 + 105.95
Nifty Midcap (1.07%)
39869.30 + 423.70
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
44556.50 + 120.40
Heatmap

Weather forecast today (Sept 4): Alert for rainfall across multiple states

IMD warns of intense rains in various states from September 3rd, including Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana

Weather forecast today (Sept 4)

Weather forecast today (Sept 4) (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted the people to the probability of significant rains, going from intense to extremely heavy, in a few states on Monday, Sept 3rd. As indicated by the department, states like the Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are likely to encounter heavy rains on that day.

Moreover, there is an alert notice of intense rainfall for Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka. In particular, IMD has given an orange warning for different regions of Telangana on Monday.

IMD weather forecasts: Brief Report 

1. East India

Predicted widespread moderate rains with thunderstorms, lightning, and periodic intense rainfall in the accompanying areas:

    • Odisha from the 4th to the 7th of September, 
    • Gangetic West Bengal on 4th of September, 
    • Andaman & Nicobar Islands from the 4th and 5th of September. 

Also Read

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 31): Heavy rainfall in many states till Sept 3

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

IMD Weather Today (Aug 11): Heavy rainfall prediction in these states

IMD weather forecast (Aug 24): Prediction of rainfall, alerts in states

BRO to complete world's longest tunnel above 13000 ft in Arunachal Pradesh

SC adjourns Brinda Karat's plea for FIR against Thakur, Verma to Oct 3

Trying to create more clashes: Manipur CM on booking Editors Guild members

Green-card backlog for 1,070,000 Indians to take 134 years to process

Maratha reservation: Raj Thackeray leaves for Jalna to meet protestors


2. Northeast India

Predicted moderate widespread amounts of light to moderate rain, occasional thunderstorms, and heavy rain. This weather condition is normal over Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam and Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura from the 6th to the 7th of September.

Also Read: Green-card backlog for 1,070,000 Indians to take 134 years to process

3. West India

In Western India, there is a huge probability of encountering light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, rainstorms, and lightning. Also, isolated occasions of intense rainfall are likely to take place. These atmospheric conditions are especially likely in the Konkan and Goa district from the 4th to the 7th of September. Moreover, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada must be ready for such a climate from the 5th to the 7th of September.

4. South India

The following regions can anticipate light to moderate rainfall that will be fairly widespread with occasional heavy rainfall: 

    • Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal; 
    • Beach front Andhra Pradesh and Yanam; Kerala and Mahe; 
    • Telangana from the 4th to the 7th of September. 
    • Seaside and South Inside Karnataka on 6th and 7th of September, 
    • while North Karnataka and Rayalaseema will experience on 4th of September.

Also Read: Drought-like situation, power crisis in Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan

5. Central India

There is a high likelihood of encountering light to moderate rainfall, alongside thunderstorms in a few regions. In particular, West Madhya Pradesh is supposed to have these conditions on the 6th and 7th of September. Vidarbha will probably encounter it from the 5th to the 7th. Chhattisgarh must expect these atmospheric conditions from the 4th to the 7th of September. East Madhya Pradesh must get ready for this weather condition from the 5th to the 7th. 

Topics : Indian Meteorological Department Indian monsoon weather forecasts IMD weather forecast Indian weather weather warning

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon