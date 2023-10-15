close
Prez Murmu condoles loss of lives in tragic road accident in Maharashtra

At least 12 people were killed and 23 injured when a mini-bus hit a container in the early hours of Sunday on Samruddhi Expressway in the district, formerly known as Aurangabad, police said

President Murmu'

"I am deeply saddened by the news of several casualties in a tragic road accident in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district of Maharashtra. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in Hindi in a post on X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu Sunday said she was deeply saddened by the deaths in a road accident in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.
At least 12 people were killed and 23 injured when a mini-bus hit a container in the early hours of Sunday on Samruddhi Expressway in the district, formerly known as Aurangabad, police said.
As many as 35 passengers were travelling in the private bus, an official said.
"I am deeply saddened by the news of several casualties in a tragic road accident in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district of Maharashtra. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in Hindi in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

