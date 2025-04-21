Monday, April 21, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Panel urges CM to revoke Hindi move, Fadnavis says primacy to Marathi

Panel urges CM to revoke Hindi move, Fadnavis says primacy to Marathi

Fadnavis on dismissed concerns over the "imposition" of the Hindi language in the state, asserting Marathi will continue to be compulsory.

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Fadnavis said the New Education Policy states that two of the three languages to be taught to students must be Indian languages. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government's language consultation committee has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to revoke the decision of making Hindi a mandatory third language for students of classes 1 to 5.

Fadnavis on Sunday dismissed concerns over the "imposition" of the Hindi language in the state, asserting Marathi will continue to be compulsory.

The state government has given its nod to implement the three-language formula under the National Education Policy. Accordingly, it has made Hindi a must for students of classes 1 to 5 in English and Marathi-medium schools.

In a letter to the CM on Sunday, the language consultation committee's chief Laxmikant Deshmukh claimed the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) did not consider their thoughts and suggestions before making the Hindi push.

 

While the government has appointed a language consultation committee to advise it on language matters, the SCERT has not taken the panel into consideration, the letter said.

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Primacy to Marathi, no imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Uddhav Thackeray has said he was willing to put aside past differences with Raj — but with some conditions.

Raj, Uddhav Thackeray hint at reunion, make common cause in language row

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Govt committed to making Marathwada drought-free, says CM Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Marathi compulsory in Maha, learning other languages a choice: CM Fadnavis

Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate India Steel 2025 event in Mumbai on April 24

No language has been made compulsory in the National Education Policy. On the contrary, the NEP states that education should be imparted through the mother tongue. Therefore, making Hindi mandatory as a third language is not right, the letter said.

Hindi should not be made mandatory at any stage of education. Instead, a policy should be adopted to use Hindi as little as possible, the letter said.

It is not the language of employment, income, prestige or knowledge, the letter said, urging the chief minister to revoke the decision concerning Hindi.

The opposition parties, particularly the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), have claimed Hindi is being imposed in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis said, "It is wrong to say that attempts are being made to impose Hindi. Marathi will be compulsory in Maharashtra. There will be no other compulsion."  "We need to understand that Hindi has not been made mandatory instead of Marathi. The Marathi language is a must," he said.

Fadnavis said the New Education Policy states that two of the three languages to be taught to students must be Indian languages.

"The New Education Policy has provided an opportunity to learn three languages. It is important to learn languages. The rule states that two of these three languages must be Indian. Marathi is already being made compulsory. You cannot take any other language, except Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam or Gujarati," the chief minister said.

He said teachers are available for the Hindi language as per recommendations. "In case of other (regional) languages, teachers are not available," he added.

Fadnavis questioned the people's perception of Indian languages and English.

"I am surprised by one thing. We oppose Indian languages like Hindi but we praise English. Why do many people feel that English is closer to them and Indian languages are farther? We should also think about this," he said.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi releases e-Coffee books, presents awards on Civil Services Day

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

'Election Commission in India compromised': LoP Rahul Gandhi in Boston

Murshidabad Security, Murshidabad, Murshidabad violence

Daily life in Murshidabad resumes after violent protests, schools reopen

Kapil Mishra

Delhi riots: Court extends stay on probe against Kapil Mishra till May 7

Army, Soilder, Kathua

8 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Marathi language Marathi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon