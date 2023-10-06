close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Prez Murmu to inaugurate global conference on gender issues on Oct 9

The event will see more than 500 participants from 60-odd countries

President Murmu'

President Murmu's addresses nation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday will inaugurate a four-day global conference that will deliberate on gender inequality in agri-food systems.
The international conference 'From research to impact: just and resilient agri-food systems', to be held in the national capital, is organised jointly by Consortium of International Agricultural Research Centers (CGIAR) Gender Impact Platform and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
Briefing the media, Director of CGIAR Gender Impact Nicoline de Haan said: "Globally, gender inequality in agri-food systems remains a very significant challenge and current inequalities are being made worse by crises such as Covid-19 and climate change."

Overall, women are often less food secure than men, and they are hit harder by external shocks, such as floods and droughts, she said.
"We are combining research, evidence, and practical understanding to guide policy-makers and investors towards best-bet solutions that can help us get on track to achieve global goals on gender equality and women's empowerment."

The conference is designed to share cutting-edge knowledge and bridge the gap between research and practice to foster gender-equality and socially inclusive, resilient food systems, she added.
ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak said the theme of the conference is significant in the wake of the recent G20 summit that unequivocally endorsed women-led development.
"This includes recognising and promoting leadership and decision-making roles for women in relation to climate change, food security and nutrition," he said.

Also Read

Supreme Court launches handbook to combat gender stereotypes in judgements

Nine out of 10 people hold biases against women, says UNDP's report

Women no subordinates to men, they don't need to be submissive: SC

More women in Indian boardrooms, but mainly as independent directors

Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $215 mn to end case on underpaying women

Over 1.8 million first-time voters gear up for elections in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram polls 2023: Electoral rolls show total of 851,895 voters in state

Everything you need to know about 7th edition of Ooty Literary Festival

Delhi HC allows Dussehra celebration in Janakpuri despite bad air quality

Mahadev betting case: What is it and why Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned?

The two institutions are joining forces to leverage national and international research to ensure that women take up their rightful leadership roles and spearhead the transformation of agriculture and food systems everywhere.
The event will see more than 500 participants from 60-odd countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Droupadi Murmu Vice-President of India election gender discrimination ICAR

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon