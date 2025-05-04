Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 07:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Man breaks into Seema Haider's home, claims she used 'black magic': Police

Man breaks into Seema Haider's home, claims she used 'black magic': Police

Police identified the accused as Tejas, a resident of Surender Nagar in Gujarat

seema haider

Haider, 32, who hails from Jacobabad in Pakistan's Sindh province, took her children and left home in Karachi in May 2023 to travel to India via Nepal | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Police have arrested a man for allegedly breaking into Seema Haider's house here on Saturday, officials said. He claimed that she had done "black magic" on him.

Police identified the accused as Tejas, a resident of Surender Nagar in Gujarat.

They said that Tejas seemed "mentally disturbed" and tried to enter Seema's residence around 7 pm. 

"He hails from Gujarat and took a general coach ticket of a train from Gujarat to New Delhi. From New Delhi Railway station he reached the village by bus. He has screenshots of Seema on his mobile phone," Sujeet Updhyay, Incharge at Rabupura Kotwali told PTI.

 

Tejas was arrested, he said.

Also Read

Housing scheme, Jhuggi Jhopri clusters

Scheme for affordable plots near Jewar Airport & Noida: Here's how to apply

Max Estates

Max Estates acquires stalled 'Delhi One' project, to invest ₹1,400 crore

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy's new SNACC app now delivering in Noida, Gurugram in 10 minutes

luxury residential project

Godrej sells Rs 2,000 crore worth of homes at Noida luxury project launch

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties sells homes worth Rs 2,000 cr at launch of Noida project

"During integration, he told police that Seema has done black magic on him," Upadhyay said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. 

Haider, 32, who hails from Jacobabad in Pakistan's Sindh province, took her children and left home in Karachi in May 2023 to travel to India via Nepal. She captured headlines that July when Indian authorities found her living with Sachin Meena, 27, whom she now claims to have married, in the Greater Noida area.

She has four children from her Pakistani husband Ghulam Haider and a daughter with Sachin.

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Union Minister Piyush Goyal meets Indian representatives in London

Waqf, Waqf Protest, Protest, Hyderabad, Waqf Protest

Waqf Act: AIMPLB questions correctness of Centre's affidavit in SC

PM Modi, WAVES

WAVES Bazaar fuels global entertainment ties with ₹800 crore deals

Omar Abdullah, PM Modi

Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi, discusses Pahalgam attack, J-K issues

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

We must phase out old vehicles faster to fight air pollution: VP Dhankhar

Topics : noida Uttar Pradesh black magic

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSBI Q4 ResultsStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon