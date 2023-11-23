Probe in Mahadev betting app scam transferred to Mumbai Crime branch

The probe regarding the Mahadev betting app scam amounting to Rs 15,000 crore has been transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch.

Earlier on November 14, Mumbai Police registered a case against 32 people, including the director of Dabur, Gaurav Burman and company chairman Mohit Burman, alleging a connection to the betting app scam.

The FIR was filed at Matunga police station in the case.

"Matunga police have registered a case against more than 30 people, including Mahadev Betting App promoter Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal and Shubh Soni, under various sections of fraud and gambling, based on the complaint of Prakash Bankar, a social worker from Matunga," Mumbai police said.

According to the information, social worker Bankar has claimed that people have been defrauded to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore.

The accused are alleged to have received money through hawala transactions, police said.

The police have registered a case against Sahil Khan, Gaurav Burman, Mohit Burman and others under sections 420,465,467,468,471,120 (B) of the IPC.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is investigating the Mahadev Book Online Betting APP syndicate, in which the promoters of this betting syndicate are allegedly sitting abroad and remotely running thousands of panels across India with the help of their friends and associates.

According to the ED it has already arrested 4 accused persons, seized proceeds of crime worth more than Rs 450 crore, and filed a prosecution complaint against 14 accused persons.

On November 2 ED received intelligence input that a large amount of cash is being moved in Chhattisgarh by the promoters of Mahadev APP in relation to Assembly Elections scheduled on 7th and 17th of November, 2023.

ED conducted searches at Hotel Triton and another location in Bhilai and successfully intercepted a Cash Courier Asim Das who was allegedly sent from UAE especially, to deliver large amount of Cash for electioneering expenses of the ruling Congress Party.

Also Read ED summons various Bollywood stars in connection with Mahadev betting case Dabur group chairman, director booked in alleged Mahadev betting app case Dabur soars 7%, nears 52-week high as Q1 results boasts of rural recovery Mahadev betting case: What is it and why Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned? FIR filed in Mahadev betting case, Dabur Group's Burmans deny charges It's for country to decide who represents them: EAM on Xi's absence at G20 Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Laying of 12-metre pipeline still left Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue op to save 41 workers in final stages U'khand tunnel collapse exposes callous attitude towards safety: Unions Congress in Rajasthan making false promises to people for votes: JP Nadda