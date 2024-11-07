Business Standard
Probe into cases related to Hema Committee report progressing well: HC

Probe into cases related to Hema Committee report progressing well: HC

The court also appointed an amicus curiae to collect and coordinate the various reports, suggestions and draft legislation relating to the issue of sexual harassment in the film industry

The SIT was later handed over the full unedited copy of the report on the directions of the High Court | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

The Kerala High Court on Thursday said the investigation into the various cases in connection with the revelations of sexual assault and harassment in the Justice Hema Committee report was progressing well.

A special division bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and C S Sudha made the observation after the state government filed a report indicating the progress in the probe in 26 FIRs registered in connection with the revelations in the report.

The court also appointed an amicus curiae to collect and coordinate the various reports, suggestions and draft legislation relating to the issue of sexual harassment in the film industry.

 

The bench was hearing several petitions related to the report of the panel.

The Advocate General (AG) appearing for the state and the police told the court that of the 26 FIRs registered in connection with the revelations in the report, in five, the complainants are refusing to cooperate with the investigation and in three, the complainants said their statements were not true.

Following the allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors in the wake of the report being made public, the state government on August 25 had constituted a seven-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe them.

The SIT was later handed over the full unedited copy of the report on the directions of the High Court.

The AG also told the court that the state was preparing a draft legislation to deal with issues of sexual harassment in the film industry and the bench said it will take that into consideration also.

Meanwhile, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) organisation, which is also a party to the matter, told the court it will be filing a new petition.

Taking note of the same, the court said that all kinds of suggestions are welcome.

It also made it clear that the court will not draft legislation and would only make suggestions.

With these observations, the bench listed the matter for further hearing on November 21.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealing instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Topics : Kerala High Court film industry Sexual harassment

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

