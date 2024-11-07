Business Standard
Home / India News / Jaishankar holds positive discussions with business leaders in Australia

Jaishankar holds positive discussions with business leaders in Australia

He shared the stage with officials from the Business Council of Australia and held fruitful discussions for strengthening business and investment linkages between India and Australia

S Jaishankar

The EAM also acknowledged the achievements of the Indian diaspora across various sectors, describing them as a "living bridge" between the two countries | Photo: X@DrSJaishankar

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Continuing with his interactions with various leaders in Australia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met CEOs and Business leaders in Sydney on November 7.

Sharing the details on the social media platform, X, Jaishankar said, "A good start to the day meeting CEOs and Business leaders in Sydney".

He shared the stage with officials from the Business Council of Australia and held fruitful discussions for strengthening business and investment linkages between India and Australia.

 

In his post he also mentioned that he highlighted the "ongoing transformations in India in digital, infrastructure, manufacturing and skilling" areas.

Jaishankar highlighted the natural complementarities between the two countries "to support each other's growth".

EAM Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Australia, also interacted with Australian counterpart, Penny Wong. The two also addressed the 'Raisina Down Under', the Australian iteration of India's Raisina Dialogue on November 5-6.

He also inaugurated a new Indian consulate in Brisbane, which he hailed as a "milestone" for the India-Australia ties.

"Today is a landmark moment and certainly a milestone in our increasingly strong bilateral relationship," Jaishankar stated at the inauguration ceremony.

The EAM also acknowledged the achievements of the Indian diaspora across various sectors, describing them as a "living bridge" between the two countries.

"We have a million-strong Indian diaspora, and certainly, they are making their contribution to the vibrant and multicultural society here," he said.

The minister praised the community for earning "great respect" in Australia and noted that their excellence across academia, research, technology, business, and healthcare has enhanced India-Australia ties.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra and thanked him for the deepening India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Australian PM also appreciated the "growing relationship" between the two countries.

"Our growing relationship with India matters to Australia. Great to meet with External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar today in Canberra," Albanese posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Minister interacted with members of Australia - India Parliamentary Friendship Group.Jaishankar also met Deputy PM of New Zealand, Winston Peters and discussed the issues of education, technology and people-to-people ties.

Jaishankar is on a five-day visit Australia from November 3 to 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

LIVE news: Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Kupwara, operation concluded successfully

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Albanese, discusses ways to bolster ties

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump

US Presidential election: India expects 'policy continuity' with Trump

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Anthony Albanese, Anthony

EAM Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Albanese, discusses bilateral ties

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

US election results: S Jaishankar predicts a shift towards 'isolationism'

Topics : S Jaishankar India Australia bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon