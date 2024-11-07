LIVE: MVA makes 5 promises, to give women Rs 3K per mth, waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 5 L
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday announced five guarantees ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls at a joint rally here including Mahalakshmi Yojana for women under which Rs 3,000 will be given per month to one woman in every family and free bus travel for women. The rally was attended by the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Udhav Thackeray, Congress chief in Maharashtra Nana Patole, party leader Ramesh Chennithala and some other leaders of the alliance.
Canadian President Justin Trudeau condemned the recent violence that took place at Brampton's Hindu Sabha Mandir on Sunday, stating that those who were responsible for the act were inciting division and unrest. Speaking at the House of Commons in the Canadian Parliament on Wednesday, Trudeau stated that the communities who instigated the violence were neither the Sikh community nor the Hindu community in Canada, failing to underscore the involvement of Khalistani separatists in the attacks. "At the time of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas, we are seeing communities come together to celebrate their diversity and strength; we will continue to stand for the unity of Canadians," he added.
MoS External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh co-chairs 6th session of India-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission
Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh co-chaired the sixth session of the India-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission with Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Zambia. He is on a four-day official visit to Zambia from November 4, aimed at bolstering the bilateral relationship between India and Zambia. The session seeks to review all aspects of the bilateral relationship, building on previous discussions held in 2005 in New Delhi.
AAP MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar booked for assaulting MCD officials
The Delhi Police registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar for allegedly assaulting an official of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) during an inspection at a meat house in Shahbad Dairy. According to the FIR, the alleged incident took place when the official Sunil Kumar Ranga, along with his team, raided illegal slaughterhouses in the Shahbad Dairy area. According to Delhi Police, the MLA had an alleged scuffle with the MCD employee and started misbehaving.
Rahul Gandhi announced Mahalakshmi Yojana for women. Under this scheme, Rs 3,000 will be given per month to one woman in every family. Besides, every woman will be entitled to free bus travel under the scheme. The MVA promised to waive off all farmers' agriculture loans up to Rs 3 lakhs. Besides, the alliance government will provide Rs 50,000 incentive for regular loan repayments. The alliance also announced plans to carry out caste census and promised that it will work towards removing the 50 percent bar on reservations.
First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 6:51 AM IST