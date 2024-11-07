Business Standard
Central govt amends rules for stubble burning in Delhi, surrounding areas

These changes reflect the amendment to the rules governing the imposition of environmental compensation for stubble burning under the Commission for Air Quality Management



This decision comes amid the rising pollution levels in the national capital with AQI crossing the 400-mark, according toSAFAR India | File image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

The central government on Thursday announced an amendment to the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Rules of 2023 that deals with the imposition, collection and utilisation of environmental compensation for stubble burning.

As per the notification released by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change, the central government aims to impose new rules to deal with the stubble burning in Delhi and surrounding areas.

As per the provisions of the new rules, farmers with an area of land of less than two acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 5,000 followed by farmers with land area of two acres or more but less than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 10,000. Lastly, farmers with an area of land of more than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 30,000.

 

These changes reflect the amendment to the rules governing the imposition of environmental compensation for stubble burning under the Commission for Air Quality Management. The amendment to the rules for stubble burning aims to standardise the penalty structure and aims to enforce these rules with considerations for farmers with small land size.

This decision comes amid the rising pollution levels in the national capital with Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 400-mark, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated on Wednesday that stubble burning harms the health of the farmers and highlighted that the government has provided numerous machines with subsidies.

"We appeal to farmers not to burn stubble, as it harms both the environment and public health. The government has made available various machines at subsidised rates. Farmers can also profit by selling stubble, and we encourage them to explore these options," the Haryana CM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

