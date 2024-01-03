Sensex (    %)
                        
Problems in Red Sea will not impact India's maritime trade: Shipping secy

The strait, vital for 30 per cent of global container traffic, has seen increased tensions with various incidents in 2023, including attacks and military manoeuvres by regional and global powers

red sea

Red sea

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Ports, Shipping and Waterways secretary T K Ramachandran on Wednesday said the problems in the Red Sea will have "no impact" on India's maritime trade with the rest of the world.
The situation around the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial shipping route connecting the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean, has escalated due to recent attacks by Yemen-based Houthi militants.
Asked will the Red sea developments have any impact on India's maritime trade, he said, "no impact".
The strait, vital for 30 per cent of global container traffic, has seen increased tensions with various incidents in 2023, including attacks and military manoeuvres by regional and global powers.
The Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, also known as the "Gate of Tears" in Arabic, is a crucial trade route that connects the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. It separates Africa from the Arabian Peninsula.

Topics : India trade oil trade Indian Ocean Yemen civil war

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

