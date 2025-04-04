Friday, April 04, 2025 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Progress is not only judgment but ease of justice: MP HC chief justice

The chief justice made the statement while virtually inaugurating new family court buildings in Jhabua and Balaghat districts at a function

Press Trust of India Jabalpur
Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Progress is not measured by laws and judgments alone, but by the ease with which people can seek and receive justice, Chief Justice SK Kait of the Madhya Pradesh High Court said.

The chief justice made the statement while virtually inaugurating new family court buildings in Jhabua and Balaghat districts at a function.

He also inaugurated housing facilities for judicial officers in Budhar (Shahdol), Rajendragram (Anuppur), Shajapur district, Kolaras (Shivpuri) and a child-friendly courtroom in Manawar (Dhar district).

CJ Kait said progress is measured not just by laws and judgments but by the ease with which citizens can seek and receive justice.

 

He said the new family court buildings in Jhabua and Balaghat will provide a well-structured space for handling family disputes.

The buildings have courtrooms, filing sections, counselling rooms, a creche and other essential facilities, he said.

The chief justice said the child-friendly courtroom at Manawar in Dhar district is designed to provide a safe and reassuring space for young witnesses and victims.

He added that the newly constructed residential complexes will provide well-equipped and comfortable housing, allowing judicial officers to perform their duties with greater focus and efficiency.

The projects were completed at the cost of Rs 24 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

