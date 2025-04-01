Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / No liquor to be sold in Madhya Pradesh's religious cities starting today

No liquor to be sold in Madhya Pradesh's religious cities starting today

BJP government has declared these 19 urban and rural areas as completely sacred, and imposed a total ban on liquor under their jurisdiction

A ban on liquor in 19 religious cities and areas under select gram panchayats in Madhya Pradesh takes place.

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

A ban on liquor in 19 religious cities and areas under select gram panchayats in Madhya Pradesh, including Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar and Maihar, came into effect on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described it as a "historic step towards de-addiction".

The CM had announced the liquor ban decision and it was approved by the cabinet on January 24 at its meeting held in Maheshwar town, a place closely associated with legendary medieval-era queen Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar.

According to the decision, all liquor shops and bars will be closed down in the entire urban limits of Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur and Amarkantak and in the gram panchayat limits of Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd and Linga, an official said.

 

The BJP government has declared these 19 urban and rural areas as "completely sacred", and imposed a total ban on liquor under their jurisdiction.

Yadav in a statement said the government has taken a "historic step towards de-addiction" and cited "public faith and religious reverence" associated with these cities and rural areas as reasons for the move.

The religious places where the liquor ban takes effect from Tuesday are spread across one municipal corporation, half-a-dozen municipal councils and an equal number of village panchayats.

Among these, Ujjain houses the famous Mahakal Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, while Amarkantak is the origin of the Narmada river, which is considered the lifeline of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh Liquor Liquor ban

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

