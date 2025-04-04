LIVE news updates: 2 JDU leaders resign over party's support to Waqf Bill
BS Web Team New Delhi
Two senior Janata Dal (United) leaders quit the party on Thursday, citing their opposition to the party's support for the Waqf (Amendment Bill). Mohammed Qasim Ansari and Mohammed Nawaz Malik sent separate resignation letters to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that Muslims had lost faith in the party's secular credentials. The bill passed in the Lok Sabha late the previous night, with JD(U), a member of the National Democratic Alliance, supporting it.
"With due respect, I must say that millions of Indian Muslims like us had complete faith that you represent a truly secular ideology. However, this belief has now been shattered. Millions of dedicated Indian Muslims and workers like us are deeply shocked by JD(U)'s position," Ansari wrote in his resignation letter.
Legendary actor and film director Manoj Kumar passed away at 87 years old in Mumbai. According to ANI's Friday morning report, he died at 4:03 am at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Medical reports cited identified the cause of death as cardiogenic shock resulting from acute myocardial infarction, a severe heart attack. The reports also noted that Manoj had been suffering from decompensated liver cirrhosis in recent months, which contributed to his deteriorating health. He was hospitalized on February 21, 2025, following a worsening of his condition. Manoj Kumar was especially renowned for his patriotic films and was nicknamed 'Bharat Kumar'.
9:22 AM
Manoj Kumar, icon of patriotic films, dies at 87
9:18 AM
Parliament's nod to Waqf Bill marks watershed moment in our collective quest for inclusive growth: PM Modi
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, PM Modi stated today.
9:15 AM
News update: South Korea's Constitutional Court has removed impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from office
9:12 AM
PM Modi meets head of Myanmar's military government
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, as his country grapples with the aftermath of the massive earthquake that killed thousands last week. PM Modi met Senior General Min, the head of Myanmar's military government, on the sidelines of the Summit meeting of the leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral and Technical Cooperation (BIMSTEC) grouping.
8:48 AM
Pentagon watchdog to review Hegseth's use of Signal to plan Houthi strike
The review will also look at other defence officials' use of the publicly available encrypted app, which is not able to handle classified material and is not part of the Defence Department's secure communications network. Hegseth's use of the app came to light when a journalist, Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic, was inadvertently added to a Signal text chain by national security adviser Mike Waltz.
First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 9:01 AM IST