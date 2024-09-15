Protest breaks outside CBI office as arrested cop taken for medical exam

Business Standard
The body of the postgraduate woman doctor was recovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9

Mondal has been arrested for allegedly tampering evidence, delay in registering the FIR among other charges, an official said (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Several people demonstrated outside the CBI office here at CGO Complex on Sunday morning when its sleuths were taking Abhijit Mondal, the Tala Police Station officer-in-charge who was arrested in the RG Kar hospital medic's rape-murder case, for a customary medical examination.
The agitators gathered outside the CGO Complex, carrying placards and posters, and shouted slogans demanding justice for the woman doctor and criticising the police for its handling of the investigation before the CBI took over the case.
Mondal, who was arrested on Saturday evening in connection with the central agency's probe into the RG Kar hospital incident, will be produced before the Sealdah court on Sunday.
 
Sleuths of the CBI were seen jostling with the protesters while departing the CGO Complex with Mondal.
Mondal has been arrested for allegedly tampering evidence, delay in registering the FIR among other charges, an official said.
The body of the postgraduate woman doctor was recovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been conducting the probe into the rape and murder of the woman medic, following a Calcutta High Court order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

