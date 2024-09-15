Business Standard
New cruise terminal in Goa to boost tourism, local economy: Official

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Maritime States Development Council meeting held in Goa on September 12 and 13

icon of the seas cruise ship

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

With a 40 per cent rise in cruise passengers in FY 2023-24, the Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) expects to grow it further with the construction of the International and Domestic Cruise Terminal in Goa by March 2025, an official said.
The development of the International and Domestic Cruise Terminal and allied facilities is expected to boost tourism and local economy while fostering sustainable practices and infrastructure improvements, thereby enhancing the region's competitiveness in the global cruise market, the senior MPA official told PTI.
He was speaking on the sidelines of the Maritime States Development Council meeting held in Goa on September 12 and 13.
 
The increase in global cruise liner traffic has led to a significant rise in cruise ship arrivals at the Mormugao Port, positioning it for a substantial future growth, the official said.
In the 2023-24 financial year, there was an increase in calls by cruise vessels by 15 per cent and and rise in cruise passengers by 40 per cent compared to FY 2022-23, he said.
On the first day of Maritime States Development Council meeting, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal visited the site of the proposed state-of-the-art building which will house the International and Domestic Cruise Terminal.
The official said the focus would be on passengers in the new facility. The international cruise terminal will have 24 immigration counters, 10 check-in counters, a waiting lounge and other facilities, he said.

"The domestic cruise terminal will have 12 check-in counters, waiting lounges and other facilities. Ancillary commercial building will have an experiential shopping zone aimed at cruise tourists and will also be accessible to the general public," he said.
The terminal will have duty-free retain shops, lounges, food court and other facilities, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

