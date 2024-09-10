Business Standard
Home / India News / 'Protests won't stop': Bengal IMA defies SC order over RG Kar rape case

'Protests won't stop': Bengal IMA defies SC order over RG Kar rape case

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case: The Indian Medical Association of West Bengal has defied the Supreme Court's order for protesting junior doctors to return to work

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the doctors’ protest was ‘definitely a conspiracy by the Centre and some Left parties’ FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

The top court directed striking doctors to resume their duties by 5 pm on Tuesday.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of West Bengal on Monday said that it was disheartened by the Supreme Court’s order asking junior doctors to resume duties when justice has not yet been served in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident.

“No steps have been taken for a speedy trial to ensure justice,” the medical body said in an official press release, adding that it was “disheartened” by the top court’s order on junior doctors. It also expressed disappointment with the portrayal of “the junior doctors as responsible for a few deaths in the hospitals.” The IMA refuted this charge, stating that hospital services anywhere have not been hampered due to the agitating junior doctors.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

“The junior doctors are fighting against the health syndicate to prevent such crimes in the future… In this situation, the IMA promises to stand by the junior doctors unconditionally in all their future movements…,” the press release stated.

The protest will not die down; it will only grow stronger, the IMA affirmed.

Supreme Court asks junior doctors to resume work

The IMA issued this statement after the top court directed striking doctors to resume their duties by 5 pm on Tuesday to avoid adverse action from the state government. The court's directive came after the West Bengal government assured that no punitive measures would be taken against the protesting doctors if they returned to work.

In response, several protesting doctors defied the order and said that a rally would be organised to ‘Swasthya Bhavan’ at noon today, demanding the resignation of the health secretary and the Director of Health Services.

More From This Section

Doctor Protest, Protest

Kolkata rape-murder: Doctors want demands met before returning to work

Heavy Rainfall

IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in some Himachal Pradesh districts

Accident, road accident

LIVE news: Maharashtra BJP chief's son flees after his Audi hits several vehicles in Nagpur

surya tilak ram mandir

Ram temple construction work likely to generate Rs 400 cr GST: Official

M K Stalin

TN CM Stalin secures another key investment for state during US visit


Monday marked one month since the brutal rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. On August 9, a 31-year-old trainee doctor was found assaulted and murdered in the seminar hall of the hospital during her night shift. The incident has sparked nationwide protests by junior doctors and medical staff demanding safer working conditions.

Also Read

semiconductor

India prepares new semiconductor incentives as US partnership takes shape

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani seeks Md Yunus' assistance in getting $800 mn in payments cleared

electricity

$500 mn in overdue power debt not sustainable: Adani Group to Bangladesh

Elon Musk, X

Elon Musk to turn trillionaire by 2027, Gautam Adani next in queue: Report

IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack

ANI files case against Netflix overuse of footage in 'IC-814' web series

Topics : BS Web Reports Rape cases Supreme Court Kolkata indian medical association West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon