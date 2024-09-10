Business Standard
Rahul Gandhi's turban talk in US ignites heated political drama back home

During an event in the United States, Rahul Gandhi stated that the issue in India centres on whether a Sikh will be permitted to wear a turban in the country

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

(Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has sparked a political controversy with his remarks on religious freedom in India, particularly concerning the Sikh community, at an event in Herndon, Virginia.

Speaking on Monday, Gandhi mentioned the struggles faced by Sikhs in India stating, “The fight [in India] is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a turban...whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear a kada or go to the Gurudwara. That’s what the fight is about, and it’s not just for Sikhs, but for all religions.”
 
These statements have drawn severe backlash from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

BJP national spokesperson RP Singh criticised Gandhi for not acknowledging the Congress party’s role in violence against Sikhs. Singh pointed out, “In 1984, 3,000 Sikhs were massacred in Delhi, their turbans were taken off, their hair chopped, and their beards shaved. Gandhi fails to mention that this occurred during Congress’s tenure.”
 
Singh also issued a challenge to Gandhi, urging him to make similar remarks on Indian soil and warning of legal action. “I will file a case against him and drag him to court,” Singh added.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh added to the criticism, accusing the Congress party of continuing its appeasement politics while failing to address its past. “The Congress, which has long engaged in appeasement politics and was responsible for the Sikh massacre, is now trying to lecture us. Rahul Gandhi boldly claimed he would deliver 400 seats in writing, but those who couldn’t surpass 99 seats are now talking about winning 400. We'll need to respond forcefully to such claims,” he said.

1984 anti-Sikh riots
 

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots were a tragic series of attacks against the Sikh community, triggered by the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. The violence resulted in thousands of deaths, widespread destruction of property, and numerous instances of sexual violence against women.

Rahul Gandhi’s US visit
 

Rahul Gandhi's visit to the US, which spans three days, has been marked by pointed criticisms of the BJP and the Indian government. During his tour, Gandhi has engaged with students at the University of Texas and US lawmakers, as part of a broader outreach effort ahead of the November US presidential election and upcoming assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 2:16 PM IST


