Business Standard
Home / India News / Internet suspended in Manipur for 5 days: What triggered fresh protests?

Internet suspended in Manipur for 5 days: What triggered fresh protests?

The Manipur government suspended internet services statewide from September 10-15 due to violent student protests demanding the removal of key government officials

Manipur violence

Protestors were marching towards Raj Bhawan on Tuesday, which led to clashes between them and the security forces. (Photo: PTI/Representative)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Manipur government on Tuesday suspended internet services in the entire state for five days after student protests turned violent in Imphal, when the agitators were trying to march towards Raj Bhawan. According to the state home department, the decision was taken to curb the use of social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate videos.

“Temporary suspension/ curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, broadbands and VPN services (were ordered) in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with effect from 3 pm of September 10 to 3 pm of September 15,” an official notification said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Fresh protests were triggered in the violence-hit state after students and women demonstrators began demanding the removal of the DGP and the security advisor to the Manipur government, officials said. They were marching towards Raj Bhawan on Tuesday, which led to clashes between them and the security forces.

More From This Section

FATF

Crime watchdog FATF to release mutual evaluation report of India on Sep 19

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

HM Amit Shah urges security agencies to use AI for checking cybercrimes

gavel law cases

Kerala HC slams state govt for inaction on Justice Hema Committee report

Sandip Ghosh

Court sends RG Kar's ex-principal Ghosh to judicial custody till Sep 23

Sandip Ghosh

LIVE: RG Kar Medical College's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh sent to judicial custody till Sept 23

Why are students holding fresh protests in Manipur?

The march took place a day after hundreds of students began camping at Khwairamband Women Market on Monday. During the protests, demonstrators burned an effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Previously, an indefinite curfew was imposed in Imphal East and West districts. The latest student protests are linked to ongoing law and order issues in Manipur in the wake of the recent drone and missile attacks in the state. “We have given a 24-hour deadline for Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya’s response to the six demands we have placed…,” student leader Ch Victor Singh said on Tuesday morning.

Thousands of students also protested in front of Manipur Secretariat and Raj Bhavan on Monday. They are seeking action against those responsible for the fresh wave of violence, which involved the use of drones and missile attacks, killing at least eight persons.

Manipur police on Tuesday said that they have recovered tails of sophisticated rockets. “...There is evidence of drone and hi-tech missile attacks. Drones have been recovered. Tails of sophisticated rockets fired on civilian areas have been recovered…,” IGP (Administration) K Jayanta Singh said, refuting the claims of Lt Gen P C Nair, a retired DG of Assam Rifles, who had said that no drones were used and labelled Manipur Police as a ‘Meitei Police’.

Since May last year, Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic strife between the Meiteis and the Kukis.

Also Read

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Manipur students stage protest over drone, missile attacks, demand action

PremiumA still from Raj Kapoor's 'Awara'

TIFF: Raj Kapoor's restored evergreen hit 'Awara' to musings from Manipur

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

PM Modi's 'abject failure' in Manipur unforgivable: Cong chief Kharge

manipur, manipur violence

Manipur violence: Schools closed; Assam Rifles deploys anti-drone systems

Congress, Congress flag

News highlights: Congress releases second list of nine candidates for Haryana polls

Topics : N Biren Singh Manipur Manipur govt BS Web Reports Imphal internet disruptions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon