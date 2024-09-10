Internet suspended in Manipur for 5 days: What triggered fresh protests?

Protestors were marching towards Raj Bhawan on Tuesday, which led to clashes between them and the security forces. (Photo: PTI/Representative)

The Manipur government on Tuesday suspended internet services in the entire state for five days after student protests turned violent in Imphal, when the agitators were trying to march towards Raj Bhawan. According to the state home department, the decision was taken to curb the use of social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate videos.

“Temporary suspension/ curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, broadbands and VPN services (were ordered) in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with effect from 3 pm of September 10 to 3 pm of September 15,” an official notification said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fresh protests were triggered in the violence-hit state after students and women demonstrators began demanding the removal of the DGP and the security advisor to the Manipur government, officials said. They were marching towards Raj Bhawan on Tuesday, which led to clashes between them and the security forces.

Why are students holding fresh protests in Manipur?

The march took place a day after hundreds of students began camping at Khwairamband Women Market on Monday. During the protests, demonstrators burned an effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Previously, an indefinite curfew was imposed in Imphal East and West districts. The latest student protests are linked to ongoing law and order issues in Manipur in the wake of the recent drone and missile attacks in the state. “We have given a 24-hour deadline for Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya’s response to the six demands we have placed…,” student leader Ch Victor Singh said on Tuesday morning.

Thousands of students also protested in front of Manipur Secretariat and Raj Bhavan on Monday. They are seeking action against those responsible for the fresh wave of violence, which involved the use of drones and missile attacks, killing at least eight persons.

Manipur police on Tuesday said that they have recovered tails of sophisticated rockets. “...There is evidence of drone and hi-tech missile attacks. Drones have been recovered. Tails of sophisticated rockets fired on civilian areas have been recovered…,” IGP (Administration) K Jayanta Singh said, refuting the claims of Lt Gen P C Nair, a retired DG of Assam Rifles, who had said that no drones were used and labelled Manipur Police as a ‘Meitei Police’.

Since May last year, Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic strife between the Meiteis and the Kukis.