Proud to serve nation marching forward with undeterred resolve: PM Modi

PM Modi said he is proud to serve a nation that is marching forward with undeterred resolve and asserted that every stride the country takes is a testament to the strength of the people

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he is proud to serve a nation that is marching forward with undeterred resolve and asserted that every stride the country takes is a testament to the strength and spirit of the people.

The prime minister's remarks on Twitter with the hashtag '9YearsOfIndiaFirst' come amidst BJP organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.

"Proud to serve a nation that's marching forward with undeterred resolve. From multilateral platforms to Aatmanirbhar Bharat to 'Make in India', every stride is a testament to the strength and spirit of our people," Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister also shared a write-up on his government following a nation first approach and prioritising national security.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

