North Eastern Railway services to be colour coded in Lucknow division

Services for passengers aboard trains plying under North Eastern Railway (NER) in Lucknow Division will now be colour coded.

IANS Lucknow
Over 300 trains affected on Thusday, September 8.

Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 10:14 AM IST
Services for passengers aboard trains plying under North Eastern Railway (NER) in Lucknow Division will now be colour coded.

Railway personnel, wearing glittery saffron, blue and neon green jackets will provide different services to passengers.

"Those in orange jackets will provide bed rolls while the blue jacket personnel will take care of the cleanliness and on-board housekeeping. Swachhta Prahari in green will supervise all the personnel and overall cleanliness of the train," said a railway official.

Currently, this service has been started in Pushpak Express (12533), Kushinagar Express (22537), and Raptisagar Express (12511) under a pilot project.

"In the coming week, Chhapra Express (15054) will also be added in this list and other trains in the division depending upon the success of the project," the official added.

Mahesh Gupta, public relations officer, NER, Lucknow, said, "This has been done for better services so that passengers can identify who to ask for help. This will also remove confusion for passengers as they usually do not know whom to reach out for a particular task."

"With this system, it will be easy to identify the 'Swachhta Prahari' deployed for monitoring the passengers during the journey and the complaints of the passengers regarding their needs and cleanliness will be resolved quickly," he added.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Railways Lucknow

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 10:14 AM IST

