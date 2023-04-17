close

Pulwama attack: DYFI asks PM to shed silence over Malik's revelations

The Left organisation said it would soon initiate a nationwide agitation against the lack of answers and accountability with regard to the Pulwama attack

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shed his silence over the claims made by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik about the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The Left organisation said it would soon initiate a nationwide agitation against the lack of answers and accountability with regard to the Pulwama attack.

Addressing the media here, DYFI All India president and Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim said the revelations about the Pulwama attack were "deeply concerning" and the BJP government should answer to the families of the martyrs and to the country.

In a recent media interview, Malik, who was the governor of J&K during the Pulwama terror attack, alleged that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had asked for aircraft to ferry troops but the request was denied by the Union Home Ministry.

"The silence of the Prime Minister in the matter is mysterious. He should address the failures and provide answers to the families of the martyred soldiers and to the country. The revelations are deeply concerning," Rahim said.

Stating that the union government could not ignore the demand for transparency and accountability in the matter, he said the DYFI would soon organise a nationwide agitation.

Malik had also claimed that he was instructed to remain silent about the failures of the government in the issue.

On February 14, 2019, terrorists targeted a CRPF convoy at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 jawans were killed and several others injured.

Topics : Narendra Modi | Pulwama attack

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

