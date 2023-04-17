close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wheat procurement down by 18% at 41 lakh tonne due to harvest delays

The untimely rains had led to damage to the crop in some parts of the wheat-growing states, thus deteriorating the quality of the grain in few places

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Wheat

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has procured 41 lakh tonne wheat at the minimum support price directly from farmers so far in the ongoing 2023-24 marketing year (April-March), down 18 per cent from the year-ago period, a top FCI official said on Monday.

Speaking to PTI, Food Corporation of India (FCI) Chairman and Managing Director Ashok K Meena said the procurement has been less due to delay in harvesting and lower arrivals in mandis especially in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan because of the recent unseasonal rains.

The untimely rains had led to damage to the crop in some parts of the wheat-growing states, thus deteriorating the quality of the grain in few places.

However, the government has eased procurement norms for wheat in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan -- in the interest of farmers, he said.

"Wheat procurement has reached 41 lakh tonne till April 16 of the current marketing year, slightly lower than 50 lakh tonne in the year-ago period," Meena said.

The government procurement will pick up in the coming days as wheat arrivals are better now in Punjab and Haryana mandis, he added.

Also Read

Will India become a net importer of wheat?

Wheat price rise normal; have enough stocks to meet demand: Govt

Govt further cuts reserve price of FCI wheat to Rs 2,150 per quintal

Wheat crop loss likely to be 1-2 MT due to untimely rains: Govt

BPCL's former Chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be the next head of ONGC

Arun Goel as EC: SC bench recuses from hearing plea challenging appointment

Mamata demands Shah's resignation over comments in Birbhum rally last week

BJP demands Kejriwal's resignation over 'liquor scam', stages protest

Excise policy case: Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody by 2 weeks

One should never forget one's mother tongue: Former CJI N V Ramana

FCI is the national nodal agency that undertakes procurement of wheat at the minimum support price along with state agencies. The procurement is done not only to protect the interest of farmers but also to maintain buffer stock to be used for various welfare schemes.

The government has set a procurement target of 34.2 million tonne for the 2023-24 marketing year, as against the actual procurement of 19 million tonne in 2022-23.

Last year, wheat procurement had declined due to fall in domestic wheat production owing to heatwave.

However, wheat production this year is projected to be at record 112.18 million tonne and the government is confident of achieving this target notwithstanding the impact of recent untimely rains.

Topics : wheat MSP | wheat procurement in UP | MP wheat farmers | wheat consignment | Wheat production | wheat procurement

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon