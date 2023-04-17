close

BJP, RSS attacking democracy, spreading hatred: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

Expressing confidence about the Congress coming to power, Gandhi said the party government's first cabinet meeting will take a decision on implementing its poll guarantees

Press Trust of India Bhalki (K'taka)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 3:57 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the ruling BJP and RSS of attacking democracy and spreading hatred and violence in the country.

He also appealed to the people to support the Congress and ensure that the party wins at least 150 seats in the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, and comes to power with a full majority.

"Bidar is Basavanna's (12th century social reformer) 'karma bhoomi'. If someone first spoke about democracy and showed the path towards democracy it was Basavanna. It is sad that today across the country, people from RSS and BJP are attacking democracy," Gandhi said.

Addressing a public meeting here, he alleged that BJP and RSS are attacking Basavanna's ideals of- equal partnership, equal opportunities, and that everyone should move ahead together.

"They are spreading hatred and violence in Hindustan, and they are taking away money from poor and weaker section people and giving it to two or three rich people," he added.

AICC General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala (in-charge of Karnataka), KPCC working president and candidate from Bhalki Assembly seat Eshwar Khandre were among those present.

Expressing confidence about the Congress coming to power, Gandhi said the party government's first cabinet meeting will take a decision on implementing its poll guarantees.

The Congress party has announced four poll guarantees' 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), and Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), on coming to power in the state.

He said the Congress will not make false promises like Prime Minister Narendra Modi did regarding depositing Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, and war against black money, among others, and will fulfill its promises immediately after coming to power.

"Whoever becomes the Chief Minister of Karnataka, will convert guarantees into law, on the first day after coming to power," he added.

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

