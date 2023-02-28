Terrorist killed in overnight encounter in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama: Police

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Two security force personnel were also injured in the gunbattle which began after a cordon and search operation in Padgampora area of Pulwama, a police official said.

Giving details, the official said a cordon a search operation was launched in Padgampora following information about presence of there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding in a house opened fire. In the retaliatory action by security forces, one ultra was killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained, the official said.

