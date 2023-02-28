JUST IN
Business Standard

Terrorist killed in overnight encounter in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama: Police

Two security force personnel were also injured in the gunbattle which began after a cordon and search operation in Padgampora area of Pulwama, a police official said

Topics
terrorists | Pulwama encounter | Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Kashmir, encounter, Army
Indian Army personnel takes the position on a military vehicle during an encounter with militants

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Two security force personnel were also injured in the gunbattle which began after a cordon and search operation in Padgampora area of Pulwama, a police official said.

Giving details, the official said a cordon a search operation was launched in Padgampora following information about presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists hiding in a house opened fire. In the retaliatory action by security forces, one ultra was killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 10:20 IST

