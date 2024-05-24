Pune car crash: Juvenile's father, five others sent in judicial custody

The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune, May 21, 2024. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders on Sunday, causing their death in Kalyani Nagar of Pune city, as the police claim. (Photo: PTI)

A court here on Friday remanded Vishal Agarwal, father of a 17-year-old involved in a car crash that killed two persons in the city, and five other accused in the case in judicial custody till June 7.

The prosecution had demanded extension of their police custody for further probe.



But the court remanded Agarwal and others including the owner and employees of two liquor-serving establishments -- where the teenager had allegedly consumed alcohol before his Porsche car knocked down two software professionals on a motorbike -- in judicial custody instead.

Attempts were made to make it appear that the minor was not at the wheel and some adult person was driving the car at the time of the accident on May 19, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said earlier in the day.

