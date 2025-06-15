Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 2 dead after bridge on River Indrayani collapses in Pune; rescue ops on

2 dead after bridge on River Indrayani collapses in Pune; rescue ops on

Three persons were rescued so far following the incident which occurred near Kundamala area in Maval tehsil, the police said

The iron bridge was built on River Indrayani

The iron bridge was built on River Indrayani. (Photo: PTI)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least two people died and several others are feared missing after an iron bridge over the River Indrayani collapsed in the Kundamala area of Pune district, Maharashtra, on Sunday. The incident took place amid rising water levels following days of heavy rainfall in the region.
 
The Kundamala area, located near Talegaon Dabhade, is frequented by picnickers and tourists, especially on weekends. A police official from Talegaon Dabhade police station told news agency PTI that while it was not raining at the time of the incident, the river had a steady flow due to consistent showers over the past few days.
 
 

Also Read

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Gap between built up area & carpet area rises in apartment to 40%: Anarock

Birla Estates launches interactive AI powered ChatBot LIDEA on WhatsApp

Birla Estates raises Rs 420 cr from IFC to finance projects in Mumbai, Pune

PremiumSnowflake

Snowflake to set up R&D centre in India, expand operations in Pune

Godrej

Godrej acquires 14-acre land in Pune to build project worth Rs 4,200 cr

Accident, road accident

12 injured after tourist cab hits bystanders in Pune, driver arrested

 
“As per preliminary information, two persons have died in the collapse, while some are feared swept away. Five to six persons have been rescued as per initial information and have been sent to hospital for check-ups,” the official said.
 
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with personnel from the fire brigade and other local authorities, rushed to the site. The area was particularly crowded as the incident occurred on a Sunday, which typically draws large numbers of day-trippers to the scenic riverbanks.
 
Rescue operations are underway and the exact number of missing individuals is yet to be confirmed. Authorities are scanning the riverbanks and downstream areas for survivors.
 

More From This Section

Rains

Heavy rains kill eight in Maharashtra, disrupt life across Karnataka

PM Modi

Three-nation tour opportunity to thank countries for support to India: PM

Vijay Rupani

A-I plane crash: Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace

Kedarnath helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes on Char Dham Yatra route occurring at alarming frequency

Air India plane crash

A-I plane crash: 32 victims identified by DNA, 14 bodies handed over to kin

Topics : Pune Bridge river BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon