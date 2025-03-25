Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Punjab govt mulls resuming traditional bullock cart races in Kila Raipur

Punjab govt mulls resuming traditional bullock cart races in Kila Raipur

AAP MLA Gajjanmajra questioned whether there was any proposal of legalizing the sports of bullock cart and dog racing under consideration of the government

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a bullock cart during a rally at Karur

Minister Khudian said he also agrees that these are traditional sports. | File Image

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Formulations of the 'Punjab Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules, 2024' is under consideration to resume the traditional annual bullock cart races at the Kila Raipur sports event in Ludhiana, the state assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Replying to a question of AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in the ongoing budget session in the assembly here, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2019 has been notified by the government of Punjab for bullock cart races at Kila Raipur village of Punjab in the event of Kila Raipur Rural Sports.

"Now to restart bullock cart races in this event, formulation of 'The Punjab Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Kila Raipur Rural Sports Event and Fair) Rules, 2024' is under consideration," the minister said.

 

Khudian further said that his department has issued extensive guidelines to all the deputy commissioners for dog races keeping in view the legal position and the instructions related to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

AAP MLA Gajjanmajra questioned whether there was any proposal of legalizing the sports of bullock cart and dog racing under consideration of the government.

Gajjanajra said the bullock cart and dog races are the traditional sports of Punjab and Haryana and sought from the government to restart them.

Minister Khudian said he also agrees that these are traditional sports.

"The file in this regard has gone to the chief minister. After consulting the Advocate General, it (these sports) will be brought under the ambit of law as these sports are important," said the minister.

Bullock cart race has not been taking place at Kila Raipur Sports Festival in Ludhiana district, popularly known as 'mini or rural Olympics'.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had banned these sports for being violative of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The Punjab government in 2019 had passed the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill for the resumption of the bullock cart race.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab Government Tradition Traditional festivals

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

