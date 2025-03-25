Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rs 858 cr pollution control fund unused due to lack of approval: Parl panel

Rs 858 cr pollution control fund unused due to lack of approval: Parl panel

The committee noted that rising pollution not only leads to various health issues but also harms the environment

India Pollution

The committee noted that rising pollution not only leads to various health issues but also harms the environment. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The budgetary allocation of Rs 858 crore for pollution control in 2024-25 remains unutilized due to lack of approval from the Union Environment Ministry for the continuation of the scheme, a parliamentary panel has said in its report.

In the report tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change said air pollution has assumed "gigantic proportions", affecting not just Delhi but many other cities.

"In such a scenario, the committee is shocked to note that amount to the tune of Rs 858 crore allocated for 'Control of Pollution', which is 27.44 per cent of the annual revised allocation of the ministry, remains unutilized since the approval for continuation of Control of Pollution Scheme till 2025-26 is awaited," the 31-member panel headed by BJP Rajya Sabha member Bhubaneswar Kalita said.

 

"At a time when the ministry is required to address the grave and critical challenge of deteriorating air quality, the ministry has not been able to decide the continuation of the concerned scheme, as a result of which not even 1 per cent of the funds allocated for the scheme have been utilized so far," the panel said.

Under the 'Control of Pollution' scheme, the Centre provides financial assistance to pollution control boards/committees and funding for the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) which aims to reduce particulate pollution in 131 highly polluted cities by 40 per cent by 2026 compared to 2019-20 levels.

Also Read

White House

Expenses over $50,000 now require DOGE approval, says new EPA guidance

Supreme Court, SC

Challenge to Centre's approval of GM mustard: SC defers matter to Apr 15

SC, Supreme Court

SC seeks Uttarakhand govt's reply on 'misuse' of environmental funds

animal herd wildlife

Zoo breeding programmes face poor management, funding woes, says govt panel

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

Scrubbing carbon from atmosphere could be the next climate gold rush

The committee noted that rising pollution not only leads to various health issues but also harms the environment.

"The scenario of air pollution in the country is indeed very grim and has been affecting one and all," it said, recommending that the ministry take serious note of the reasons for this gross underutilization.

It also observed that while plantation drives are carried out frequently, the survival rate of these plants is very low.

"There is a need not only to plant the trees but also to ensure that once planted, they are looked after well and continue to survive and grow... There is also a need for audit of the plantation activities, so that the allocations made in this regard are utilized optimally," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India's technology startup ecosystem got six new unicorns in 2024: There were two last year. The new unicorns – startups reaching $1 billion valuation – specialise in lending, logistics, software and generative intelligence. Technology startups raise

CAG, IIM Mumbai sign pact on logistics, supply chain, inventory management

PremiumUndersea cables

Undersea cable firms seek easier rules, incentives for faster landings

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Formulate national heat plan amid high temp worry this summer: Parl panel

Supreme Court, SC

SC warns Indraprastha Apollo Hospital for violation of lease agreement

Tihar Jail

Tihar jail moving out of Delhi? A look at its history and infamous inmates

Topics : environmentalism Environment ministry Parliament Clean air project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGT vs PBKS LIVE ScoreBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon