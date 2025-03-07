Friday, March 07, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Punjab police foils target killing plot, arrests 3 linked to Babbar Khalsa

Punjab police foils target killing plot, arrests 3 linked to Babbar Khalsa

The terror module was being handled by US-based gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Nawashehria, who is a close aide of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda

Punjab Police

(Photo: X/@DGPPunjabPolice)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence unit in Jalandhar has successfully foiled a major target killing plot linked to the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror outfit. In a significant breakthrough, three members of the terror module were arrested, and four sophisticated weapons with ammunition were recovered on March 7.
 
The arrested individuals have been identified as Jagroop Singh alias Jagga, Sukhjit Singh alias Sukha, and Navpreet Singh alias Nav.
 
Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav shared details of the operation on social media platform X, saying, “In a significant breakthrough, Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar averts another major target killing in Punjab, planned by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module with the arrest of Three members of the module, Jagroop Singh @ Jagga, Sukhjit Singh @ Sukha & Navpreet Singh @ Nav and recovers Four sophisticated weapons along with ammunition.”
 
 
According to preliminary investigations, the module was being handled by US-based gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Nawashehria, who is a close aide of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda. His associate Laadi Bakapuria, currently based in Greece, was also a part of the plan.
 
An FIR has been registered at State Special Operation cell (SSOC) Amritsar and further investigations are underway to uncover additional connections. The seized weapons include a Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine and six cartridges, a PX5 Storm Beretta 30 bore pistol with a magazine and four bullets, and two country-made pistols with magazines and cartridges.

Also Read

Criminal in handcuffs

Punjab Police raids 510 locations, arrests 43 smugglers in anti-drug drive

Punjab police

Punjab Police crackdown on corruption, malpractices: 52 officials dismissed

arrest

Punjab Police busts terror module near Amritsar airport, 3 arrested

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Pure politics behind removal of security cover, says Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab police

Police use tear gas against Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protesters in Chandigarh

 

Another BKI terrorist arrested

 
In a related operation, the Punjab Police also arrested BKI terrorist Lajar Masih on Thursday. He was working with Germany-based BKI operative Swaran Singh and had direct contact with Pakistan’s ISI. Masih, wanted in multiple criminal cases in Punjab, was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district and is currently detained at Kokhraj police station.
 
Providing further details, DGP Yadav posted on X, “An FIR been registered at SSOC Amritsar. Further investigations are underway to trace backward and forward linkages, to dismantle the whole network. Recovery: 4 sophisticated pistols alongwith ammunition: One Glock Pistol 9MM along with 01 magazine and 06 cartridges, One Pistol PX5 Storm (Berreta) 30 bore along with 01 magazine and 04 bullets, one country made 30 bore Pistol along with 01 magazine and 04 cartridges and one country made 32 bore Pistol along with 01 magazine and 08 cartridges.”
 
[With inputs from agencies]

More From This Section

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

LIVE news: South Korea court accepts request to release impeached President Yoon from jail

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra received record FDI in just nine months of 2024-25: Fadnavis

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi expresses gratitude to Barbados for conferring 'Honorary Award'

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED attaches Rs 65 cr assets linked to ex-GM of Sikkim Bank in fraud case

Weapons,Arms,Gun

Manipur residents surrender 196 arms on final day of voluntary submission

Topics : Punjab Police Terrorsim ISIS terrorists Punjab Government BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTahawwur Rana Extradition NewsDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayApple First Foldable Iphone Launch Date
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon