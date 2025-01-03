Business Standard

Punjab govt sacks DSP Sandhu for facilitating Lawrence Bishnoi interview

The government invoked Article 311 of the Constitution to dismiss the DSP who has been under suspension since October 25, 2024

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

The Punjab Government has dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police Gursher Singh Sandhu for allegedly facilitating the recording of an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi by a TV Channel while he was in custody of the CIA Kharar.

The dismissal order was issued by Gurkirat Karpal Singh, Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Department of Home Affairs on Thursday.

The government invoked Article 311 of the Constitution to dismiss the DSP who has been under suspension since October 25, 2024.

The order noted that the SIT constituted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court has concluded that Sandhu, "facilitated the recording of an interview of Lawrence Bishnoi by a TV Channel, while he was in the custody of CIA, Kharar".

 

As per the order, "And whereas after careful consideration of the facts and circumstances, the State Government is satisfied that Gursher Singh Sandhu, PPS (under suspension) has severely dented the image of the Punjab Police as a result of his misconduct, negligence and dereliction of duty during the occurrence of the interview of Lawrence Bishnoi, while in the custody of CIA Kharur."

"His failure to perform his duty properly is a gross violation of the discipline and conduct rules of the Punjab Police. Gursher Singh Sandhu is dismissed from the post of DSP in the Punjab Police," the order said.

The order was issued following approval by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), the appointing authority for the Punjab Police Service (PPS) cadre officials.

In October 2024, seven policemen of the Punjab Police including Sandhu were suspended in connection with the interview.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

