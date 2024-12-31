Business Standard

Farmers protest: SC defers hearing on shifting Dallewal to hospital

Farmers protest: SC defers hearing on shifting Dallewal to hospital

The bench said it does not want to comment on the discussions with the protesting farmers and it only wants compliance of its earlier orders | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred its hearing till January 2 on compliance of its order by the Punjab government on shifting of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for past 35 days over various demands, to hospital.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia listed the matter for further hearing on January 2 after Advocate General Gurminder Singh, appearing for the Punjab government, said that an application has been moved seeking three days more time for compliance of the court's December 20 order.

Singh said that a team of negotiators are holdings talks with the protesting farmers at the protest site and efforts are being made to shift Dallewal to the nearby makeshift hospital on Punjab side of Khanauri border.

 

The bench said it does not want to comment on the discussions with the protesting farmers and it only wants compliance of its earlier orders.

It recorded the submissions of Singh and adjourned the hearing on the matter.

Earlier on December 28, the top court came down heavily on the Punjab government for not shifting Dallewal to a hospital even as it doubted the intention of the agitating farmers for resisting availability of medical aid to their septuagenarian leader.

Dallewal has been on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops.

The farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by the security forces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

